SF9’s Hwiyoung & Chani booked by police after violating social distancing rules; Agency responds

According to an exclusive report by Channel A, two members of boy group SF9 were said to have violated the social distancing rules set by the South Korean government. Hwiyoung and Chani were also reportedly booked on charges for violation. The youngest of the group, were spotted at a pub in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on January 18 post the permitted working hours and were caught by the police.

The said club was open till 1 am which is past the allowed timings for the operation of the businesses of 9 pm. The police is said to have arrived at the scene after receiving a complaint that included the working of a pub in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul. After facing difficulty in getting the staff of the business to open the doors, it was reported that the police and firefighters had to forcibly enter the venue by breaking it down.

A total of 15 people have been charged with violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act including SF9’s Hwiyoung and Chani who met up with their acquaintances. They were investigated which revealed that they were partying at the location for Chani’s birthday, which was on January 17.

In the latest update, FNC Entertainment, the agency that manages SF9, has responded to the reports saying,

“We have confirmed that our artists violated the social distancing rules. We deeply apologize for our negligence in the management.

We will thoroughly manage our artists and prepare countermeasures to prevent the same thing from happening again.”

