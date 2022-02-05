SF9’s Inseong confirms military enlistment date

South Korean boy group SF9’s Inseong is enlisting in the military. FNC Entertainment released a statement on February 5 through the group’s official fan cafe, sharing the news that the SF9 member will be enlisting on March 21, and will be carrying out his mandatory military service as a member of the military band. The agency shared that they will be announcing SF9’s Youngbin’s military enlistment separately, once the date is confirmed.

SF9 debuted in October 2016, with their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’. Some of SF9’s popular releases include ‘Tear Drop’, ‘O Sole Mio’, ‘Now or Never’, and ‘Good Guy’. The group’s latest release is their digital single ‘Saviour’ through Universe Music for the mobile application ‘Universe’, in December 2021.

You can read FNC Entertainment’s full statement, below:

“Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We are informing you about SF9’s Inseong’s military enlistment.

Inseong will be fulfilling his military duty as a member of the military band, after receiving basic military training at a training centre on March 21. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize congestion at the site, there will be no public events on the day of enlistment.

As it will be a private site with a large number of military personnel gathered together, fans are prohibited from attending, and we hope that you will refrain from doing so.

Thank you for all the love that you send to SF9’s Inseong, and we ask that you show him your support until the day he successfully completes his military service and returns in good health.

As for Youngbin, as soon as his enlistment date is finalised, we will inform you through a notice.

Thank you.”

Wishing SF9’s Inseong all the best for his upcoming service.

