SF9’s Inseong enlists in the military; Hwiyoung, Zuho, Jaeyoon & Yoo Taeyang drop him off

March 21, 2022 will hold a special place in the heart of all Fantasys as the eldest member of boy group SF9 enlists in the military to complete his mandatory service. Inseong is the first from the 9 member group to enter the military and will be serving for a period of one year and six months in the military’s band.

As announced on February 5, Inseong enlisted privately and had requested the understanding of his fans not to be present on the site of his entry to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and as respect to other military personnel. The singer however had his trusted members by his side as he took on a new path. Hwiyoung, Zuho, Jaeyoon and Yoo Taeyang accompanied him en route to the enlistment location and they did a live broadcast in the car on their way. They spoke about how they wished for his safe return and tried to liven up the mood.

Just a day before, the same five members did a Naver VLIVE broadcast where they talked about his enlistment and chatted with fans. Soon, Inseong shared an update with his fans about his new haircut. He revealed how his fellow members did the cut for him and uploaded a video of the same. Jaeyoon, Yoo Taeyang, Dawon and Chani can be seen in the video helping Inseong chop off his precious bangs.

The singer also shared a pic of them just before entering his enlistment location and promised to return back in good health. Leader Youngbin will be the second member to enlist from SF9. He will serve as an active duty soldier from March 29.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more