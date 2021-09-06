SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin share a romantic gaze in the new poster for KBS’ historical drama

On the 6th, KBS2's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Affection’ released a teaser poster announcing the first broadcast date for October 11th. 'Affection' is a drama that tells the story of a child who was born as twins and was abandoned just because she was a girl, and becomes a crown prince through the death of her brother.

The teaser poster depicts Crown Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin) and her teacher Jung Ji Woon (Rowoon). The two looked at each other through the flickering lights and made eye contact. The production team of 'Affection' said, "Even in the real scene, the beautiful atmosphere that surrounds the two actors, Park Eun Bin and Rowoon, realistically brought to life the faint feelings of love."We ask for your interest and anticipation until October 11, when the fate of the two will begin.” Meanwhile, 'Affection' is a collaboration between director Song Hyeon-wook, who directed dramas 'Beauty Inside' and 'Oh Hae-young Again', and writer Han Hee-jung of 'Clean with Passion for Now'.

Kim Seok Woo, better known by his stage name Rowoon’s acting career in television series began with KBS2's School 2017 with a minor supporting role. After his appearance, he steadily began receiving bigger roles. In March 2018, he was confirmed to star in tvN's About Time as the female lead's brother. In July 2018, he was confirmed to star in SBS’s Where Stars Land in which he was nominated for the New Actor award. He played his first leading role in 2019 MBC's television series, Extraordinary You. After receiving the role of Haru, Rowoon’s popularity skyrocketed, launching him into stardom. He was nominated at the MBC Drama Awards with fellow co-stars, Kim Hyeyoon and Lee Jaewook, for Best Couple, and was awarded Best New Actor. Park Eun Bin played her first leading role in the time-traveling romance Operation Proposal. She won the 2009 KBS Drama Awards: Best Young Actress (The Iron Empress). After Operation Proposal, she went back to supporting roles until she gained recognition for her role in a youth ensemble cast series about a group of early 20s young women, Hello, My Twenties! in 2016 and its sequel in 2017. Eun Bin received the most successful series in her career to date with the 2019-2020 sport workplace Hot Stove League. The drama achieved a peak rating of more than 20% after starting with 3%, and has won Best Drama among several nominations at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

ALSO READ: ‘Affection’: Fire breakout, halt in filming and cast update in drama starring SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your thoughts regarding the poster and the pair with Pinkvilla in the comments below.