SF9’s Rowoon breaking rules set by Prince Park Eun Bin in ‘The King's Affection’? Check out new PICS

A royal house, a prince, a teacher with a not so regular story. ‘The King’s Affection’ is presenting us with more reasons to tune in as new stills of the tricky relationship between Jung Ji Woon, the teacher and Lee Hwi, the Princess disguised as the Prince have been released.

A tussle between the two shows Jung Ji Woon (played by SF9’s Rowoon) comparing Prince Lee Hwi’s notes to the ones in his hands as the other tries to stop him. Prince Lee Hwi (played by Park Eun Bin) has an unimpressed expression on his face. It’s the Crown Prince versus his teacher who has broken one of the five rules by coming close to the Prince without any regard for their initial promise.

The upcoming KBS drama presents a fun spin on a teacher-student relationship and the royal palace’s story unfolds with some unexpected secrets. ‘The King’s Affection’ is based on a comic of the same name. It is the love story of Jung Ji Woon who is the handsome teacher of Crown Prince Lee Hwi as the two learn a lot more about each other than originally intended.

After the death of Lee Hwi’s identical twin brother, the sister hides under a new identity and takes his place at the royal hall. A star cast of VICTON’s Byungchan, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, Nam Yoon Su and Bae Yoon Kyung will be joining the drama as the refreshing young guns around the palace.

‘The King’s Affection’ is set to premiere on October 11 at 9:30 PM KST (6 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Eun Bin flip from a Princess to a Prince in front of SF9’s Rowoon in ‘The King’s Affection’ teaser

Will you watch ‘The King’s Affection’? Let us know below.