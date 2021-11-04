SF9’s Rowoon CONFIRMS lead role with Kim Hee Sun for fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’

On November 4, the lead roles for MBC’s upcoming fantasy story were confirmed. SF9’s Rowoon will challenge a complex character for his next as Choi Joon Woong, a man stuck between life and death. Kim Hee Sun will act as a grim reaper who steers the team of others like her. ‘Tomorrow’ (literal title) is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

‘Tomorrow’ is said to behold the struggles of people who wish to obtain long term or permanent job in a world like ours that is ridden dire unemployment. Previously, actor Kim Hee Sun of ‘Alice’ fame was known to have taken up the role of Goo Ryun, a daring and charming grim reaper having a pet peeve of forming attachments with the people around her.

SF9’s Rowoon will act as Choi Joon Woong who meets with a tragic accident and is in a comatose when he encounters the ‘Disaster Management Team’ led by Goo Ryun with Lim Ryoong Goo. He is taken on as the new youngest member of their team who helps to save people with suicidal thoughts. His collection of innumerable certificates fail to land him a job and he ends up joining the team of grim reapers.

The ‘Tomorrow’ production team spoke of their choice of a lead actor in the form of Rowoon as, “We thought Rowoon was perfect for the role of Choi Joon Woong. Through ‘Tomorrow,’ we believe he will be able to show his new charms and deep acting skills. We expect that the collaboration of rising actor Rowoon and our production team will create explosive synergy, so please look forward to it and show it a lot of interest.”

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SF9’s Rowoon dishes about the fun on ‘The King’s Affection’ sets & his prep for a sageuk role

What is your favourite role of Rowoon? Let us know below.