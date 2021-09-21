SF9’s Rowoon is entranced and confused by Park Eun Bin’s beauty in ‘The King’s Affection’ Teaser

'The King’s Affection', which will be broadcast for the first time on October 11th, is a secret royal romance drama that takes place as a child who was born as twins and abandoned just for being a girl becomes a crown prince due to the death of her brother's three sons. The second teaser video, released on September 20th, tells the story of his teacher Jeong Ji Woon (Rowoon), who is confused and excited at the same time when he sees the face of a beautiful woman from Crown Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin).

Jeong Ji Woon, who was sitting opposite Lee Hwi and drinking tea, is surprised to see a woman with elegant grace in him holding a teacup and tries to calm his heart. What's more, when he sees that figure, my heart keeps pounding and I am instinctively drawn to it. And at some point, Jiwoon's eyes looking at Hwi and his lips are filled with a lovely smile. Ji Woon, who corrects the appearance of the god, and Lee Hwi, who made eye contact, felt like their hearts would stop trembling.

Moments like a dream pass by like that, and it is Lee Hwi who corrects the lost Ji Woon. The one who urged, “Reporter, please calm your mind.” Returning to reality, he does not hold back his curiosity, and asks, “Jae-ha, who are you?” Lee Hwi, who has a great secret, is surprised by his transparent questions. Above all, the released video doubles the interest with moments where one can glimpse the charms of each character.

Ji Woon's transparent charm came to life when he was surprised by sudden tremors such as a bewildered expression and shaking pupils, and Lee Hwi's harsh voice rebuking him sternly raised expectations for his gentle charisma as a crown prince. The production team said, “The ‘heart-thumping’ moments of Lee Hwi and Jiwoon are expected to color the secret palace with fresh excitement. Please look forward to the chemistry between Park Eun Bin and Rowoon that will make all the viewers smile.”

ALSO READ: SF9’s Rowoon breaking rules set by Prince Park Eun Bin in ‘The King's Affection’? Check out new PICS

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.