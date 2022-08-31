SF9’s Rowoon joins Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won in the popular variety show ‘House On Wheels 4’

On the 31st, tvN's agency FNC Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, "Rowoon will appear in the new entertainment program 'House on Wheels 4'. 'House on Wheels' is a reality show where you travel around the country in a house on wheels and invite loved ones to live for a day. The first season started in June 2020 and has been shown until the third season.

This season too, with Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won as the main characters, a new male member will join, providing a comfortable laugh. Yeo Jin Goo in Season 1, Im Si Wan in Season 2, and Gong Myung in Season 3. Expectations are high for Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won, who will lead a new chemistry with Rowoon. Meanwhile, 'House on Wheels 4' will begin filming in early September and will be aired at the end of the same month.

Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor and model. He is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 as a lead vocalist. As an actor, he is known for his roles in various television series. His acting career in television series began with KBS2's ‘School 2017’ with a minor supporting role. After his appearance, he steadily began receiving bigger roles. In March 2018, he was confirmed to star in tvN's ‘About Time’ as the female lead's brother. In July 2018, he was confirmed to star in SBS’s ‘Where Stars Land’ in which he was nominated for the New Actor award.

On May 9, 2019, Rowoon was confirmed to be the male lead in MBC's school fantasy drama, ‘Extraordinary You’ based on the hit Daum webtoon ‘July Found by Chance’. After receiving the role of Haru, Rowoon’s popularity skyrocketed, launching him into stardom. He was nominated at the MBC Drama Awards with fellow co-stars, Kim Hyeyoon and Lee Jaewook, for Best Couple, and was awarded with Best New Actor.

In 2021, Rowoon starred as the male lead in the historical drama ‘The King's Affection’ which premiered in October 2021. In 2022, Rowoon starred in the MBC fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’.

