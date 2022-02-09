SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun and more gear up for dangerous missions in new poster for ‘Tomorrow’

On February 9th, a teaser poster featuring Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Yoon Ji On was released, drawing attention. The aura emanating from the visuals of the four people looking down at someone below from above the roof railing is strong. Moreover, the mysterious color of the sky shown above Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Yoon Ji On catches the eye, while their different expressions seem to be looking at something urgent, stimulating curiosity about the story that will unfold in the future.

In particular, Rowoon is holding someone's hand at risk, and the copy phrase 'finding a reason to live tomorrow, that's what we do' makes us realize that the person who wants to die is desperately holding on. Accordingly, expectations are high for the story and chemistry that the four grim reapers will draw, which stimulates interest indefinitely with only the poster.

In 'Tomorrow', Kim Hee Sun takes on the role of 'Gu Ryun', the crisis management team leader of the underworld monopolistic company 'Zuma Deung' with bulldozer charisma, and Rowoon plays 'Choi Jun Woong', a contract employee of the crisis management team, who unexpectedly gets his first job in the afterlife in a state of half-human and half-dead.

In addition, Lee Soo Hyuk will play the role of 'Park Joong Gil', the cold-blooded Indian management team leader, the top elite of the underworld monopoly 'Zuma Deung', and Yoon Ji On as 'Lim Rung Gu', a work-life balance rubber agent who solves the incidents of the crisis management team.

Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Tomorrow' is scheduled to premiere in March 2022 following 'Tracer'.

