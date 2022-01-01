SF9’s Rowoon, Kim So Hyun, Park Eun Bin, Lee Do Hyun & more snag trophies at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards

December 31, 2021, saw the 2021 KBS Drama Awards take place at Seoul’s Yeouido KBS Hall. The awards, hosted by Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung, celebrated the best KBS dramas to emerge in 2021, including long-form dramas, mini-series, and drama specials.

The big winner of the night was the currently ongoing long-form drama, ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’, which also won a Daesang (Grand Prize) for actor Ji Hyun Woo. The actor thanked the cast and crew of the show while accepting the award. Other dramas that took home awards were ‘River Where the Moon Rises’, ‘The King’s Affection’, ‘Youth of May’, ‘Police University’, and more.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Ji Hyun Woo (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’)

Top Excellence Award (Female): Kim So Hyun (‘River Where the Moon Rises’), Park Eun Bin (‘The King’s Affection’)

Top Excellence Award (Male): Lee Do Hyun (‘Youth of May’), Cha Tae Hyun (‘Police University’)

Excellence Award - Female (Mini-Series): Go Min Si (‘Youth of May’), Kwon Nara (‘Royal Secret Agent’)

Excellence Award - Male (Mini-Series): Kim Min Jae (‘Dali and Cocky Prince’), Jung Yong Hwa (‘Sell Your Haunted House’)

Excellence Award - Female (Daily Drama): So Yi Hyun (‘Red Shoes’), Han Da Gam (‘The All-Round Wife’)

Excellence Award - Male (Daily Drama): Ryu Jin (‘Be My Dream Family’)

Excellence Award - Actress (Long-Form Drama): Park Ha Na (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’), Hong Eun Hee (‘Revolutionary Sisters’)

Excellence Award - Actor (Long-Form Drama): Yoon Joo Sang (‘Revolutionary Sisters’)

Best Supporting Actor - Female: Geun Sae Rok (‘Youth of May’), Ham Eun Jung (‘Be My Dream Family’, ‘ Love Twist’)

Best Supporting Actor - Male: Lee Yi Kyung (‘Secret Royal Agent’), Choi Dae Chul (‘Hello, Me!’, ‘Revolutionary Sisters’)

Popularity Award - Female: Kim So Hyun (‘River Where the Moon Rises’), Park Eun Bin (‘The King’s Affection’)

Popularity Award - Male: SF9’s Rowoon (‘The King’s Affection’), Jinyoung (‘Police University’)

Best Writer Award: Kim Sa Kyung (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’)

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award - Female: Kim Sae Ron (‘The Palace’), Jeon So Min (‘Hee Soo’)

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award - Male: Park Sung Hoon (‘Hee Soo’)

Best Couple Award: Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo (‘River Where the Moon Rises’), Cho Yi Hyun and Kim Yo Han (‘School 2021’), Park Gyu Young and Kim Min Jae (‘Dali and Cocky Prince’), Go Min Si and Lee Do Hyun (‘Youth of May’), Park Eun Bin and Rowoon (‘The King’s Affection’), Lee Se Hee and Ji Hyun Woo (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’), Cha Tae Hyun and Jinyoung (‘Police University’)

Best Child Actress: Lee Re (‘Hello, Me!’), Choi Myung Bin (‘The King’s Affection,’ ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’)

Best Child Actor: Seo Woo Jin (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’), Jo Yi Hyun (‘Youth of May’)

Best New Actress: Park Gyu Young (‘Dali and Cocky Prince’), Lee Se Hee (‘Young Lady and Gentleman’), Krystal (‘Police University’)

Best New Actor: Kim Yo Han (‘School 2021’), Na In Woo (‘River Where the Moon Rises’), Rowoon (‘The King’s Affection’) ​

Congratulations to all the winners!

