SF9’s Rowoon, Park Eun Bin, VICTON’s Byungchan and more pose in the main poster for ‘The King’s Affection’

KBS 2TV's Monday-Tuesday drama 'The King’s Affection', which will be aired for the first time on October 11, is a royal romance that takes place when a child who was born as twins and was abandoned just because he was a girl becomes a crown prince through the death of his brother's three sons.

The poster released on September 23rd showed the six main characters expressing the feelings of faint love. Crown Prince Lee Hwi (Park Eun Bin) is sternly looking at the front in the middle, with awe as a monarch. Her eyes, holding a secret that should not be uncovered amidst the suffocating power struggle, conveys the breathtaking tension in the palace. Jeong Ji-woon (Rowoon), who is guarding Lee Hwi's side in the closest place, carries Lee Hwi's fatal secret and fate together. Lee Hyun (Nam Yoon-soo), a servant of the royal family with a gentle smile, is expected to add affection to the secret romance, saying that he is imprisoned in his love for someone.

Kim Ga-on (Choi Byungchan), who is guarding his position as an escort guard for Lee Hwi, is a mysterious person with the unknown expression. Shin So Eun (Bae Yoon Kyung), the only daughter of Lee Jo-pan-seo, who occupies the seat next to Jeong Ji-woon, is so thorough that everything has a definite beginning and an end. She is expected to add tension to the romance with a confident personality who knows how to get what she wants. Noh Ha Kyung (Jeong Chae Yeon), the youngest daughter of a military police officer, brightens the surroundings with an elegant and flawless smile, forming various relationships with the characters and adding vitality to the development.

The production team said, "The six actors who radiate refreshing energy draw beautiful and sad moments with their various stories. On October 11th, they will be visiting the small screen with a drama that will create a beautiful love affair in the hearts of viewers.”

ALSO READ: Yoon So Hee has 4 hunky and attractive suitors in the new poster for the upcoming web drama ‘Peng’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.