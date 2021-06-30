SF9’s Rowoon shows a sweet gesture for cheering on Won Jin Ah on the set of her upcoming film Happy New Year

Rowoon sent a coffee truck on the set of Happy New Year to cheer the former co-star from She Would Never Know. Read more to know about it.

SF9’s Rowoon sent a coffee truck to cheer on Won Jin Ah on the set of her upcoming film ‘Happy New Year’. Rowoon and Won Jin Ah have worked together previously in JTBC’s ‘She Would Never Know’ which is also known as ‘Sunbae, Don’t Put on That Lipstick’. Their chemistry and acting was appreciated by the audience. Won Jin Ah posted a story on her Instagram handle where she uploaded the photo of her posing in front of the truck and beside the big teddy bears that were kept inside it for decoration. Rowoon called Won Jin Ah by her She Would Never Know’s character name Song Ah while the actress did the same when she thanked Rowoon on her story by addressing him as Hyun Seung. Rowoon’s message on the coffee truck asked Jin Ah to not waste the coffee and enjoy it. Another banner cheered Won Jin Ah and the entire cast and crew of Happy New Year.

Happy New Year is a new film surrounding a hotel named ‘Hotel Emros’. The lives of the staff and guests at the hotel are depicted as each of them have their own stories and build new relationships. The cast is full of excellent actors like Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Min, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and so on. Won Jin Ah plays the role of the hotel’s staff member. Won Jin Ah is known for her acting in the tvN drama ‘Melting Me Softly’ where she starred alongside Ji Chang Wook.

