SF9’s Yoo Taeyang and Red Velvet’s Wendy test positive for COVID-19

According to FNC Entertainment’s statement, SF9 member Yoo Taeyang has gone under self isolation after testing positive for the virus on April 1. The singer and actor is said to be experiencing a cold and sore throat as his symptoms at the moment.

Red Velvet member Wendy has also been announced as COVID-19 positive after getting the results on April 2. The singer has taken three doses of vaccination and is not exhibiting any particular symptoms. All scheduled activities for Wendy have been halted following her result and radio appearances as well as fan signing events have been cancelled. Member Seulgi also recently tested positive on March 30 and is in self-quarantine.

Read FNC Entertainment’s below.

“Hello.

This is FNC Entertainment.

SF9's Yoo Taeyang tested positive as a result of preemptive self-kit with symptoms of a sore throat last night. Therefore, a PCR test was performed this morning and the final result was positive.

Currently, Yoo Taeyang has only mild symptoms of a sore throat, and will self-isolate and take necessary measures in accordance with the guidelines of the quarantine authorities, and he will focus on adequate rest and treatment.

We ask for your understanding for making you worry about the sudden news, and we will do our best to faithfully comply with the guidelines and requests of the quarantine authorities for the speedy recovery of the artist.”

Read SM Entertainment’s statement below.

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet's Wendy was diagnosed with Corona 19 today (April 2).

Wendy has been vaccinated up to the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently showing no symptoms.

Accordingly, we would like to inform you that scheduled schedules such as radio and fan signing events have inevitably been cancelled.

We will strictly follow the quarantine guidelines, and we will do our best to focus on recovery, considering the health and safety of our artists as our top priority.

Thank you.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SF9’s Inseong enlists in the military; Hwiyoung, Zuho, Jaeyoon & Yoo Taeyang drop him off