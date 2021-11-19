SF9’s Taeyang, ASTRO’s Sanha and more cast in Super Junior’s Eunhyuk’s directorial musical debut

NU'EST's Baekho, ASTRO's Sanha, Golden Child Y and Joochan, and SF9's Taeyang have been confirmed to lead the musical 'Altar Boyz', which will be open to viewers on December 18th. ‘Altar Boyz’, a Broadway musical written by Kevin Del Aguila, composed by Gary Adler and lyrics by Michael Patrick Walker, is a concert with a plot of five boys forming a dance and vocal group to deliver love and comfort to the audience through their art.

In the meantime, Super Junior's Yesung, 2PM's Chansung, Highlight's Son Dongwoon, and INFINITE's Jang Dong Woo participated and performed successfully in Japan. In this Korean performance, Super Junior's Eunhyuk is drawing attention for being the first K-Pop idol to direct a Broadway musical and with such a star-studded cast, it's got the fans and critics interested at the results. In the musical Baekho plays Matthew, Sanha plays Abraham, Taeyang plays Juan, Y plays Luke, and Joochan plays Mark.

First, Baekho, who made his successful debut through the musical 'Song of the Sun', is expected to prove his ability to grow even further by playing the passionate leader Matthew in 'Altar Boyz'. Matthew, who has genius composition skills and leads the boy group Alta Boys with strong confidence and responsibility, is the idol of teenage girls who naturally induce conversations between members and the audience. Joochan will play the role of Mark, who is in charge of choreography for Altar Boyz and shows off his pure and optimistic charm. Joochan is also expected to once again appear on the stage and show off his unique talent following the musical 'Sonata Light Goat'.

Y is the villainous rook of Altar Boyz, who can not be hated.Taeyang is in charge of the team's costumes, Juan is passionate and sexy, and is in charge of writing lyrics to bring warmth to the team. The positive-spirited boy Abraham will be played by Sanha. These three people are drawing the attention of fans as they challenged themselves as musical actors in this unique and fun musical.

