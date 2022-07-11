SF9’s Yoo Taeyang turns into an EXO-L after meeting EXO’s Kai at the HallyuPopFest 2022 London

K-pop idols can be fans too and SF9 member Yoo Taeyang has once again proven his love for something that he has had his eyes on even before his debut- EXO’s Kai. That’s right. Yoo Taeyang has been a fan of the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker even before the world came to appreciate his goodness and his lifelong dream came true in the most unique way.

EXO’s Kai was one of the performers for the HallyuPopFest 2022 London and so were the boys of SF9. Being the group’s power dancer, Yoo Taeyang has always expressed his fondness for EXO’s Kai and his undeniably mesmerising ways of owning any stage that he stands on. Being a fan, he got to experience the magic of Kai’s performance firsthand while also being an artist himself and that has got to be the most special place to have a fan interaction.

Meeting his longtime idol, SF9 member Yoo Taeyang wrote on his personal Instagram, “So happy today! Thank U KAI!” He further added, “Kai sunbaenim (senior) it was an honour. In the future too I will cheer you on as a passionate fan. Thank you for taking the time out [for me]." Attached were images of the two K-pop stars as they posed in signature EXO-L and Fantasy styles that denoted their dedication to the two artists.

Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, the event that went on from July 9 to July 10 saw many famous K-pop artists perform on the stage, including EXO’s Chen who made his first appearance post-military discharge.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule