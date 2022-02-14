SF9’s Youngbin confirms military enlistment in March

Following fellow member Inseong’s military enlistment confirmation for March 21, SF9’s Youngbin will also be enlisting in the military in the same month. SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment released a statement on February 14 through the group’s official fan cafe, sharing the news. According to the statement, SF9's Youngbin will be enlisting on March 29, as a part of the Army’s 27th Division as an active-duty soldier.

The agency stated, “In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize congestion at the site, there will be no public events on the day of enlistment.” They shared further, “fans are prohibited from attending, and we hope that you will refrain from doing so.”

You can read FNC Entertainment’s full statement, below:

“Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We are informing you about SF9’s Youngbin’s military enlistment.

Youngbin will join the Army’s 27th Division as an active-duty soldier on March 29. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize congestion at the site, there will be no public events on the day of enlistment.

As it will be a private site with a large number of military personnel gathered together, fans are prohibited from attending, and we hope that you will refrain from doing so.

We are always grateful for the love that you send to SF9’s Youngbin, and we ask that you show him your support until the day he successfully completes his military service and returns in good health.

Thank you.”

Wishing SF9’s Youngbin all the best for his upcoming service.

