SF9 shares aesthetic teaser schedule for upcoming album 'RUMINATION'

SF9 has unveiled an aesthetic looking teaser schedule for their 10th mini-album 'RUMINATION.' SF9 will be making their comeback with their 10th mini-album 'RUMINATION,' with the title track 'Trauma,' will be released on November 22 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The teaser schedule reveals three unique concept photos.

One picture showcases a messy desk with a ranger of lockers in the frame. Another picture shows an antique box and a bunch of keys and finally, the third photo shows a wooden chair suspended in the air. The three pictures look artistic, tasteful and unrelated to one another, raising anticipation for what the concept and theme of the new album will be. According to the schedule announcement - November 10 - Jacket Poster (Scar Ver), November 11 - Jacket Poster (Blood Ver), November 12 - Jacket Poster (Connect Ver).

On November 15 - 'Trauma' MV teaser video, then from November 16 to 18 (Recollect Film), November 19 (Tracklist Poster and Highlight Medley). Finally, on November 22, SF9 will release their 10th mini-album 'RUMINATION'.

Check out the schedule below:

SF9 released their ninth mini-album 'TURN OVER' on July 5, 2021. The 9 member group has sold over 140,000 album copies of their ninth mini-album ‘TURN OVER’. The numbers surpassed those of their previous release, 8th mini-album ‘9loryUS’ released one year ago, making this their personal best. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

