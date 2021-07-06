SF9 sings of pain and endings in a moving comeback Tear Drop.

SF9 holds a comeback showcase and talks contract renewals.

SF9 made their comeback on July 5 with their 9th Mini album TURN OVER. The group held a showcase at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjingu, Seoul to commemorate the release. The title song of the album, Tear Drop shows separation pain and yearning for a happy ending. Presented beautifully with all the members putting their acting skills to the test, the song was shot in a mostly dark theme.

Originally meant to be attended by the whole group, eldest member Inseong had to cancel his appearance as he is quarantined. This happens after a fellow actor from his musical 'Red Book' tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day. For safety reasons, Inseong decided to support the event from home for he had come in close contact with the COVID positive person.

The album TURN OVER comes after more than a year from their last, First Collection which was released in January of 2020.

The group recently completed their appearance in the Mnet survival show Kingdom and placed 6th. They gained praise for their sophisticated performance and sensuous use of well-maintained physiques.

The members feel a sense of pride and growth with the release of their new song as it expresses their colours as artists, as said during the comeback showcase interview.

Another piece of good news was shared at the event, where the members revealed their decision to renew their contract with FNC entertainment. After deep discussions, all the members wanted to continue to support each other till the end. FNC CEO Han Seong Ho seems to have promised to be by their side as long as they put in the hard work.

We look forward to the upcoming adventures of SF9!

