SF9 to release 12th mini album THE PIECE OF9 with the title track Puzzle

SF9 is set to return in January next year. The group unveiled their official comeback poster on December 19, 2022. With their 12th mini album, titled ‘THE PIECE OF9,’ the boys will return.

The release date for SF9's 12th mini album, ‘THE PIECE OF9,’ has been confirmed. After their last release was six months ago, this will be the group's return. They released the official comeback poster for their track ‘Puzzle’ earlier today. The release date for ‘THE PIECE OF9’ is January 9, 2023. More information about the comeback will be released later.

About SF9

SF9 is a South Korean boy group formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani are among the group's nine members. On October 5, 2016, SF9's debut single album Feeling Sensation, featuring the lead hit ‘Fanfare,’ was made available. On the Gaon Album Chart, the album started at No. 8 and reached its peak at No. 6. On February 6, they released Burning Sensation, their debut EP. On April 18, 2017, SF9 released their new six-song EP, titled ‘Breaking Sensation,’ which features the title single ‘Easy Love’.

SF9 has continued to release music and has amassed a large fan base over the years. On March 2, all nine members of SF9 renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment. Beginning in April 2021, SF9 competed in Kingdom: Legendary War, a competition show with five other K-pop boy groups. The same year SF9 released two albums EPs ‘Turn Over,’ and ‘Rumination.’ It was announced on February 5, 2022, that Inseong would enlist on March 21 and begin his mandatory military service as a member of the military band. On February 14, it was revealed that Youngbin will also be enlisting for his military service on March 29 and joining the army's 27th division as an active duty soldier. On June 9, 2022 the group released their 11th mini album ‘The Wave OF9.’