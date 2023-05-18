SF9’s Chani to join Reply 1988’s Lee Dong Hwi in the upcoming film Method Acting?

Warning: Following article mentions eating disorders like anorexia. Reader’s discretion is advised.

According to a film official, SF9’s Chani has been offered a role in director Lee Ki Hyuk’s movie Method Acting that is based on a short film. Chani is currently looking over the role and has neither confirmed nor denied the role as of yet. If he accepts the role, he will be acting alongside popular actor Lee Dong Hwi of Reply 1988, Big Bet, Glitch, Extreme Job and others.

Method Acting:

The movie follows the actor Park Kyungsoo (Lee Dong Hwi) who plays the role of an anorexic patient in a film and while he learns the workings of a person with an eating disorder, he becomes attached and obsessed with the character, going to unnecessary lengths to remain authentic in the role and eventually also begin fasting himself. His character called Lee Dong Hwi and himself, Park Kyungsoo start being blurred and he begins to lose himself. Even as the shoot ends, he is unable to enjoy food anymore as he gets used to a routine. The film has a realistic yet comical take on ‘method acting’- a concept many actors are proud of but it also raises the question- how far should an actor go to achieve an authentic character for a film/show? The movie is being created like a mirror for established and new actors who try to create great characters for themselves and fans but sometimes do not understand the line between fiction and reality. This is a very common practice where popular actors who are known for their ‘realistic acting’ tend to take unnecessary measures to understand the perspective of their characters, especially if the character is unconventional and different. There have been many instances where actors have had difficulty breaking out of their character even as the film/show wraps up because they become so attached to it, to the point where it becomes a part of them. Some actors even seek therapy after wrapping up a film or show to get a grip of reality.

SF9’s Chani:

The maknae of the popular group SF9, Chani is also an established actor and became known after his role in the popular SKY Castle and went on to do dramas like True Beauty, Imitation and the recent historical drama Under The Queen’s Umbrella, where he played a villainous role for the first time.

