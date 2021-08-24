SF9's Hwiyoung to join bandmate Chani in the new drama 'Miracle' opposite Kang Min Ah? Find out

FANTASYs, we have some good news for you! According to a report by Xport News on August 24, SF9 member Hwiyoung is cast as one of the leads in the OTT drama 'Miracle'. This might be the second time the two bandmates will be sharing screen space. For those unversed, the talented idols starred in the KBS drama 'Imitation' where they were part of the same fictional K-pop group 'SHAX'. If Hwyiyoung confirms his casting, this will be their second time sharing screen space together.

Previously, SF9's Chani and Kang Min Ah who worked together in the rom-com drama 'True Beauty', confirmed that they will be working together in 'Miracle'. 'Miracle' is an idol romance drama depicting the story of young people who overcome various hardships and grow with the power of miraculous love! Chani will play the world-famous artist Louise and Kang Minah will take on the role of Lee So Rin, who becomes a content creator from an aspiring K-pop idol!

Meanwhile, Hwiyoung is making his presence felt in the acting world with a lot of interesting projects. Besides 'Imitation', the talented idol starred in Naver TV's web drama 'Click Your Heart'. We cannot wait to see the SF9 members act alongside once again. 'Miracle' is slated to air online. More details on the new drama are awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

