SF9's Inseong under fire for allegedly using inappropriate statement; FNC Ent issues clarification

FNC Entertainment released a statement following rumours of SF9’s Inseong saying an inappropriate phrase in one of their videos.

It isn't easy being in the public eye all the time, especially when things can get easily misconstrued! SF9's Inseong is under fire for an alleged inappropriate statement. In a clip from 'KkoKkoMa SF9 Season 4' that was released on May 5, Inseong and the other members were in the middle of a game. Rumours began circulating that he made a nasty joke out of the word 'jokon' (which means condition in Korean) and replied by saying 'jokon mannam', a phrase that refers to a form of prostitution.

The clip began doing rounds on the internet and Inseong landed in trouble for making an inappropriate statement. However, FNC Entertainment, SF9's label issued a clarification on the matter. They stated that rumours are absolutely baseless and Inseong never said such a thing. They clarified that they have done internal checking on their part as well, and edited the video since it could cause further misunderstandings. They also stated that they will be more careful about content production from now on.

Additionally, they reiterated that they will collect all evidence and take strong legal action against false information related to SF9, which has recently been circulating without evidence through blogs and social media. They thanked fans for showing their love and support for SF9's members and promised to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

