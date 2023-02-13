SF9’s Jaeyoon to be third member to enlist for mandatory military service

SF9 member Jaeyoon will soon be enlisting for his mandatory military service. He will be the third member of the 9 member boy group to enlist following oldest member Inseong and leader Youngbin who have been doing well during their service.

A vocal member of the group, Jaeyoon’s enlistment was announced in a statement by FNC Entertainment, SF9’s management label. Here’s what they said about not having any special event for his enlistment as well as asking the fans to not visit his training site to avoid crowding.

“Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

We would like to announce information regarding SF9’s Jaeyoon’s military enlistment.

Jaeyoon will be enlisting as an active duty soldier in the 3rd Division of the Army on March 21. On the day of enlistment, there will be no separate official event to minimize crowding at the site.

Considering that it is a private occasion where many other military service members will gather together, visits from fans are prohibited, so please refrain from visiting.

We are always grateful for the love that fans send to SF9’s Jaeyoon, and we ask for your support until the day he safely completes his military service and returns in good health.

Thank you.”

About SF9

Formed by FNC Entertainment, SF9 comprises Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani. While the group was initially promoted as a dance boy group from the agency popularly home to bands like F.T. Island, CNBLUE, N.Flying and more, they have built a strong fan base for their music as well as taken to acting and musicals. Debuting with a single album named ‘Feeling Sensation’ with lead single ‘Fanfare’ in October 2016, the group and its members have continued to march ahead. Their participation in ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’ brought further attention to their talents

The group’s members are well known for their undeniably fabulous physiques, earning them the nickname of being a ‘K-pop group made up of models’ and they have lived right by it. Lead vocalist, member Jaeyoon has been a frontrunner in this thanks to his muscly form.