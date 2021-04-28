SF9's main vocalist Inseong shares aspirations about solo album in interview with Dazed magazine; Joins IG

SF9 member Inseong shines in first solo photoshoot with Dazed magazine.

Dazed magazine recently released pictures for their May issue with SF9 member Inseong on April 27. Despite it being the first solo photoshoot for the idol, Inseong is said to have naturally blended into the concept of each look. Be it a preppy style or a game-faced rugby player, he did justice to every look. With a knit top layered on printed pants, a striped jacket and sun kissed grass as the backdrop, he looked refreshing and dreamy to say the least.

Inseong, actor and main vocalist of SF9, emerged as a rising star in the musical world with both stable vocal and acting skills. In an interview that followed the photoshoot, he expressed his hope for a solo album. He revealed his desire to "listen to music filled only with my voice." He also revealed that he wanted to be remembered as someone who "sings well". He feels immense satisfaction in the words, "He is a good singer." Of course, needless to say, Inseong is one of the best vocalists in the industry with a unique vocal tone and a strong and passionate singing voice. To add that to his impressive acting skills, he’s truly an all-rounder and a force to be reckoned with.

Later the same day, with pictures from his photo shoot, the artist let his Instagram presence be known with a brand new account with the handle @pum.castle.

Are you following Inseong on Instagram yet? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×