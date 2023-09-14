SF9's Rowoon, 2PM's Lee Junho, GOT7's Jinyoung and many more; Vote for your favorite K-pop idol-actor

Destined With You actor and SF9's Rowoon, King the Land star and Lee Junho of 2PM Devil Judge actor and GOT7's Jinyoung, and many more idol actors are popular for not only being talented singers but also showing their acting skills. It's time for you to take our poll and pick your favorite K-pop idol who is also an actor.

K-pop idol-actors

Rowoon of SF9 has emerged as an actor through multiple K-dramas like Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, and She Would Never Know and currently appearing in Destined With You. Lee Junho of 2 PM is known for his work in The Red Sleeve, Wok of Love, King the Land, and more. GOT7 member Jinyoung is also well known for his acting in Yumi's Cells, Devil Judge, He is Psychometric, and films like Christmas Carol and Yaksha: Ruthless Operation. Other notable actors and idols in the Korean entertainment industry are ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, ZE: A's Im Siwan and Park Hyung Sik, 2 PM's Lee Junho, 2 PM's Ok Taecyeon, INFINITE's L aka Kim Myung Soo, BTOB's Yook Sung Jae and SHINee's Minho.

