SF9's Rowoon and All Of Us Are Dead's Cho Yi Hyun confirmed to lead historical drama Wedding Match

SF9's Rowoon is set to star in a historical Korean drama with Choi Yi Hyun. According to the reports, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun have confirmed to appear in the drama together. The two actors will be bringing a romantic comedy-drama titled Wedding Match, which is scheduled for release in October.

SF9's Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun will be leading the K-drama as the main characters of Wedding Match. The SF9 singer will play the character of a genius widower called Shim Jung Woo who has the potential to become the youngest civil servant in the Joseon Dynasty. Shim Jung Woo does his best to achieve successful married life, however, things go wrong when a princess dies during the wedding ceremony.

Cho Yi Hyun will play the role of a widow, Jung Soon Deok, a noblewoman who is the second daughter-in-law of the first vice premier's family. Cho Yi Hyun also known as Mrs. Yeo Joo the best matchmaker in the capital city of Hanyang.

About Wedding Match

Wedding Match tells the tale of a widow and a widower in the Joseon Dynasty, who meet each other in similar circumstances. Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok aka Mrs Yeo Joo go through multiple hurdles together to find the perfect match for four young maidens. As the four maidens represent the Joseon Dynasty, it is a big responsibility of the two leads.

About Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun

Rowoon is an idol actor who debuted in the group called SF9 on October 5, 2016. Along with his music career, Rowoon is also known for his multiple successful acting projects. Rowoon has appeared as the main lead in Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, She Would Never Know, Tomorrow and will be premiering a new K-drama in August called Destined With You starting alongside actress Jo Bo Ah.

Cho Yi Hyun is known for her character of the class president Choi Nam Ra in Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead. The next Netflix K-drama she is famous for is Hospital Playlist where she played the role of a medical intern. Cho Yi Hyun recently appeared in Korean Film called Ditto as Kim Mu Nee. Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's Wedding Match will release in October 2023.

