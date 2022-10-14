SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah approached for new fantasy romance drama; Agencies respond

Story This Romance is Irresistible or This Romance is a Force Majeure (literal translation) is an upcoming K-drama that will talk about the love story between a man and a woman who meet under strange occurrences. She obtains a book that was banned about 300 years ago and he is someone who falls prey to the banned book.

SF9 member Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah are in talks to become the next fresh pairing in K-dramaland. According to reports on October 14, the two actors were approached for starring in an upcoming fantasy romance drama, written by No Ji Sul of ‘100 Days My Prince’ fame. It is set to be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, known for Oh My Baby and Voice 3.

Cast status

Rowoon has been reached out to, for the role of a well-known lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo. He is handsome, skilled at his job and maintains his name in the field. His life takes a turn when sudden events take charge of his life after he gets affected by a terrifying curse that was set in the Joseon era. Meanwhile, Jo Bo Ah has been approached for the role of Lee Hong Jo, a civil servant who is unreserved and has a successful career. Despite that she is surprisingly not popular with men.

Agency’s comments

FNC Entertainment has said that Rowoon has indeed received the offer and is considering it favorably. KeyEast also said the same thing about Jo Bo Ah, saying that she is reviewing the offer positively, however nothing has been confirmed by either parties.

The drama is expected to go on floors soon.

