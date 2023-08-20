SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah share an affectionate embrace in previous life; See Destined With You latest stills

Destined With You hints towards a major plot in the latest stills featuring SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah from their past life. This K-drama is about an ill-fated couple who are entangled with each other through a curse. The latest stills have raised anticipation among fans about the relationship between the two characters in the olden times. Through multiple releases of stills, teasers, and trailers, fans are all geared up for this fantasy romantic K-drama.

SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah have met in the past?

On August 17, JTBC dropped the fresh stills from Destined With You featuring the SF9 member alongside the Military Doberman Prosecutor actress who will be leading this highly awaited rom-com. In the fantasy romance drama Destined With You, Rowoon's Jang Shin Yu is a legal advisor who falls prey to the curse of a forbidden book. Meanwhile, Lee Hong Jo is played by Jo Bo Ah, a low-grade civil servant who receives a book that was sealed long ago. However, the new stills have hinted towards the two main characters' encounters in the past. It illustrated the affectionate relationship between them years ago. The mise-en-scene indicated their social status as the Extraordinary You actor appeared to be a nobleman, while the My Strange Hero star is shown to be a commoner. According to Jo Bo Ah, the similarity between Lee Hong Jo's past life and the current is not that different as she is a forlorn and lonely character. The narrative of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu in their previous life is a key plot of the K-drama. Meanwhile, Rowoon said that witchcraft is the reason why Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu are entangled with each other and asked viewers to pay close attention to it.

About Destined With You

Jang Shin Yu's family was cursed years ago and despite his perfections, this becomes his biggest shortcoming. Lee Hong Ju has the key to the forbidden wooden chest, she possesses the power to lift the curse. As soon as he realizes that Lee Hong Ju is the key to his liberation, Jang Shin Yu tries his best to approach her. The K-drama is set to air on August 23.

