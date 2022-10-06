SF9’s Rowoon, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, IU and more: Top 6 idols that ace as talented actors as well

There are many idols that are multi-talented and idol-turned-actors are in plenty but there are a few that are a cut above the rest as they are able to display their skill as an actor as well as their skill as an artist. So let’s take a look at such idols :-

He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and boy band duo JJ Project. He made his acting debut in the drama ‘Dream High 2’ (2012). Later, he landed his first lead role in the fantasy rom-com drama ‘He Is Psychometric’ alongside Kim Kwon, Kim Da Som and Shin Ye Eun. In 2020, Jinyoung starred in the television series ‘When My Love Blooms’ alongside Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Bo Young and Jeon So Nee, and was cast in the movie ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ as the youngest member of a team of spies in foreign countries dedicated to overseas missions. His best roles were in ‘The Devil Judge’ and ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’.

2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

He is a South Korean singer, actor, and model under the label Fantagio. He is a member of the South Korean boy band ASTRO. In 2017, Cha Eun Woo was cast in the KBS2 drama ‘Hit the Top’ and starred in the web drama ‘Sweet Revenge’. In 2018, he starred in the web drama ‘Top Management’. He was later cast in the JTBC romantic comedy series ‘Gangnam Beauty’, his first leading role on television. He saw a rise in popularity after the series aired. His most famous role was of Lee Su Ho in ‘True Beauty’ and his acting skills have been praised.

3. SF9’s Rowoon

Rowoon is a South Korean singer, actor and model. He is a member of the K-pop boy band SF9 as a lead vocalist. His acting career in television series began with KBS2's ‘School 2017’ with a minor supporting role. After his appearance, he steadily began receiving bigger roles. In 2019, Rowoon was confirmed to be the male lead in MBC's school fantasy drama ‘Extraordinary You’. After receiving the role of Haru, Rowoon’s popularity skyrocketed, launching him into stardom. In 2021, Rowoon starred as the male lead in the historical drama ‘The King's Affection’ which premiered in October 2021. The drama did extremely well and many loved his sweet personality. In 2022, Rowoon starred in the MBC fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’. His chaotic and pure character won the hearts of the viewers!

4. IU

IU is a South Korean singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. Following her supporting role in teen drama ‘Dream High’ (2011) and minor appearances in several television series, she was cast in leading roles in television drama series ‘You Are the Best!’ (2013), ‘Pretty Man’ (2013–14), ‘The Producers’ (2015) and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016). IU's role as a desperate office worker in ‘My Mister’ (2018) received critical acclaim, and she earned her first Best Actress in Television nomination at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2019, she starred in anthology film series ‘Persona’ and fantasy television series ‘Hotel del Luna’, the latter of which led to her second Best Actress nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, IU starred in Hirokazu Koreeda's film ‘Broker’ alongside Song Kang Ho, Bae Doona and Kang Dong Won, which made her bag an award at the Chunsa International Film Festival.

5. Bae Suzy

Bae Suzy is a South Korean singer, actress and model. She was a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She made her debut as an actress with television series ‘Dream High’ (2011) and has gone on to appear in series such as ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘Vagabond’ (2019), ‘Start-Up’ (2020). She made her film debut in ‘Architecture 101’ (2012). Since her successful film debut, she has been hailed as ‘The Nation's First Love’ in her home country. Her latest role in ‘Anna’ was the most different as she had a more cold and calculative character.

6. YoonA (Girls’ Generation)

Yoona is a South Korean singer and actress. After training for five years, she debuted as a member of girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea and one of South Korea's most popular girl groups worldwide. Yoona has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in ‘Love Rain’ (2012), ‘Prime Minister & I’ (2013), ‘The K2’ (2016), ‘The King in Love’ (2017), ‘Hush’ (2020–21) and ‘Big Mouth’ (2022). Her film work includes ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017), ‘Exit’ (2019), her first leading role, and ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ (2022), all of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea.

