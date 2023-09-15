SF9’s Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah’s Destined With You attains highest viewership ratings for latest episode

On September 15, according to a South Korea media report, SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah’s fantasy romance drama Destined With You crossed 2.9 percent viewership ratings for episode 8, making it their personal best. As they head into the second half of the drama, they have steadily increased in ratings again due to the interesting changes in the story.

About Destined With You starring Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah, Ha Joon and Yura:

The drama follows the lives of Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon) and Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah) which gets intertwined due to a wooden box, spells and their destinies. Jang Shin Yu is a talented and handsome lawyer at the Onju City Hall while Lee Hong Jo is the civil servant in the same office. He has looks and money but seems cold and is riddled with a terrifying secret- he has a generational curse on him while she is a bright and sweet person who tries to see the good in everyone even though she has gone through a lot in life. After being deemed the rightful owner of the wooden box and Joseon era spells book, Lee Hong Jo was equipped to cure Jang Shin Yu but a wrong spell ties their destinies together. But they do not realize that their relationship has lasted over various timelines and soon, they begin spending more time together.

Destined With You’s 8th episode:

In the latest episode, Jang Shin Yu kisses Lee Hong Jo to prove his feelings but that just pushes her away further. They decide to keep the wooden box right back where it belongs to end whatever feelings they have for each other but they end up discovering something darker and they now have to find the person behind it all. They unconsciously inch closer to each other but other people like Kwon Jae Gyeong (Ha Joon) and Na Yeon (Yura) begin pulling them away but it seems that they have a strong bond that does not allow them to be apart from each other. Episode 9 and 10 will be released on September 21 and 22.

