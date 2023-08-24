SF9's Rowoon, Jo Bo Ah's Destined With You premieres with good viewership ratings, Longing for You jumps up

SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo Ah starrer Destined With You dropped its first episode on August 23 on Wednesday. The romantic fantasy drama starts well with stable ratings on its first episode. Meanwhile Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun's feature Longing for You saw a rise in the ratings on its latest episode. Find out the ratings of the two Korean dramas below.

Destined With You rated 2.9 percent

According to Nielsen Korea, on August 24, the fantasy romance drama starring Jo Bo Ah and SF9 member Rowoon achieved a 2.9 percent viewership rating nationwide on average. The JTBC drama is about Jang Shin Yoo and Lee Jong Ho, two people who can not escape their destiny. No matter how hard they try to avoid it, fate entangles the two lovers in this tale of the drama. Jang Shin Yoo is bound by a three-hundred-year-old curse meanwhile Jo Bo Ah possesses the power to help him lift this spell. This K-drama induced excitement among fans and viewers with its comical and romantic teasers, making them curious about the relationship between the two main leads. For its OTT platform distribution, the K-drama is available on Netflix as well.

Longing for You rated at 2.8 percent

The crime thriller K-drama Longing for You starring Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun completed the first of the K-drama with its eighth episode last week with 2.5 viewership ratings nationwide on average seeing a slight rise in the ninth episode aired on August 23. The ninth episode achieved 2.8 percent viewership ratings nationwide on average. This ENA drama is about a man looking for a serial killer in a city called Woojin where the crime rate is low, however, he gets intertwined in the mysteries of his own family leading to shocking truths. Na In Woo plays the character of Oh Jin Seong a meticulous investigator and Kim Ji Eun plays the role of Go Young Joo a fierce prosecutor.

