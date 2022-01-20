SF9's Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Hee Sun & cast participate in the script reading for MBC's 'Tomorrow'

SF9's Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Hee Sun and cast members participated in the script reading session for MBC's upcoming drama 'Tomorrow'. 'Tomorrow' is based on a webtoon of the same name and narrates the story of Choi Joon Woong, played by Rowoon, who gets into an unfortunate accident while struggling to find a job. As a result, he crosses paths with grim reapers, Goo Ryun, portrayed by Kim Hee Sun and Lim Ryoong Goo, essayed by Yoon Ji On, who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating ending their own life, and he decided to join their team in the underworld as their maknae (younger) member.

Kim Hee Sun will play the powerful grim reaper Goo Ryun, who is the Crisis Management Team Leader at the spirit management headquarters of the afterlife monopoly called 'Joomadeung' (phantasmagoria). Her role is to save the lives of people contemplating ending their own life. Rowoon will join the team as new joinee Choi Joon Woong, a new contract employee on the Crisis Management Team. After a long job hunt, the accident-prone Choi Joon Woong finally achieves his dream of getting a job, but in the underworld.

Goo Ryun’s Crisis Management team includes Im Ryoong Goo, played by Yoon Ji On. Im Ryoong Goo always makes sure he only works for exactly eight hours, keeping his work-life balance perfect. Lee Soo Hyuk essays Park Joong Gil, the team leader of the Guiding Management Team at Joomadeung. Park Joong Gil is cold, with a powerful dark aura, but he is the best at his job of guiding the deceased. A stickler when it comes to adhering to rules, he is always clashing with Goo Ryun and the Crisis Management Team.

Despite their first official meeting, the cast members displayed exceptional synergy amongst themselves in the official table read for 'Tomorrow'. MBC’s 'Tomorrow' will air following the conclusion of 'Tracer' in the first half of 2022.

You can check out the video below:

