SF9's Rowoon picked as the new brand model for the cosmetic brand Estée Lauder Korea

After releasing photos of him with the products on Marie Claire Korea (May 2021 edition), SF9's Rowoon is officially named the new model for cosmetic brand, Estée Lauder Korea. Read on to find out.

Congratulations are in order for SF9's Rowoon! Rowoon is known for his handsome visuals and his presence as a vocalist for SF9 and as an actor. On July 1, 'Estée Lauder Korea' confirmed that Rowoon has been selected to represent the women's cosmetic brand, and also released some fine pictures from the idol's past 'Estée Lauder' pictorials featured in Marie Claire Korea magazine!

In the released photos, Rowoon gained attention for his soft yet chic atmosphere. Rowoon's soft yet masculine charm is earning the handsome idol many brownie points. The pictorial and video advertisements and promotional material featuring Rowoon will be released mid-July through Esteé Lauder’s official social media and YouTube channels. Girls' Generation's YoonA is also currently active as the brand ambassador for 'Estée Lauder'. It would be great to see these two talented and gorgeous idols film a commercial together!

Meanwhile, Rowoon is busy for some other reason as well! His group SF9 is prepping for the release of their ninth mini-album titled TURN OVER, which will have a title track called Tear Drop. TURN OVER will feature six amazing songs - Tear Drop, Believer, Love Again, Off My Mind, Fanatic and Hey Hi Bye. The credits showcase the group members’ active participation in the comeback album as well. SF9’s ninth mini-album TURN OVER is their first comeback after appearing on the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War and will be released on July 5, 2021.

