SF9's Rowoon selected as MC for the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival' to air on THIS date

SF9's Rowoon has been selected as an MC for the '2021 KBS Gayo Festival'! Previously Rowoon has appeared as a special MC on music programs like 'Inkigayo,' 'The Show,' and 'M! Countdown,' however this is exciting as it is the very first end-of-year major event Rowoon will host. '2021 KBS Gayo Festival' is set to air on December 17.

Some more good news for FANTASYs! Spectators will be allowed to join the event offline this year. However, audience members will be allowed to enter following Covid 19 quarantine rules. Therefore, KBS stated it will thoroughly prepare everything for audiences' safe viewing.

The 'KBS Gayo Festival' is a year-end special music program held by KBS every year. It was held on December 30 every year from 1981 to 2011. However, the event began to be held on the last Friday of December from 2012 to 2018. Then KBS held the event on December 27 in 2019. With the outbreak of Covid 19 last year, the event was held at an earlier date. Last year, the event was broadcast on December 18, with this year's event being held on December 17, many artists are expected to partake in this year's event.

Meanwhile, Rowoon's drama 'The King's Affection' continues to maintain its commanding lead in the rating battle! According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama recorded average nationwide ratings of 9.6 percent. Although a slight decrease of 0.4 percent from the previous episode‘s personal best of 10 percent, it is still an impressive rating considering the increased amount of variety show competition on Tuesday nights. Congratulations to Rowoon!

