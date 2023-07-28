SF9's Rowoon to appear in Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been's A Time Called You; Agency confirms

SF9’s Rowoon's to make a cameo appearance in Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been starrer A Time Called You. The series is eagerly anticipated by fans, as he brings his charisma and acting prowess to the screen once again. The drama's intriguing plot, combined with the talent of Rowoon and the rest of the cast, promises an enthralling viewing experience when it is released on September 8.

SF9’s Rowoon's special appearance in A Time Called You

Rowoon, a 26-year-old actor and member of the popular group SF9, is set to make a special appearance in Netflix's upcoming drama, A Time Called You. This news was reported by YTN on the 28th and has already created excitement among fans. The drama, scheduled for release in September, will feature Rowoon collaborating with actors Ahn Hyo Seop, Jeon Yeo Been, and Kang Hoon. FNC Entertainment, Rowoon's agency, has confirmed his special appearance in the series. However, the agency is refraining from divulging specific details about the extent of Rowoon's role and other related information at the moment.

A Time Called You is a Korean remake of the well-known Taiwanese drama Sangyeonni. The storyline revolves around Joon Hee, a grieving woman who lost her boyfriend a year ago. She finds herself mysteriously transported back to 1998, where she encounters Si Heon, a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased lover.

Rowoon's rise as an actor

Rowoon, who initially debuted as a member of SF9 in 2016, has seen a significant rise in popularity due to his acting ventures. He has demonstrated his talent across various genres, including modern dramas and historical pieces. His versatility and compelling performances have garnered attention, making him a sought-after actor in the industry.

Rowoon's previous works have been met with praise, particularly for his captivating visuals and solid acting skills. His roles in dramas like Click Your Heart, Extraordinary You, King's Affection, and more have endeared him to audiences, particularly women who have been charmed by his on-screen presence. Currently, viewers can catch him in the JTBC drama This Love Is Irresistible.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat