SF9's Youngbin shares sincere letter with fans amid Rowoon's exit from the group

Amid Rowoon's sudden exit from the K-pop group SF9, Youngbin who is the group's leader reached out to fans through a sincere letter. The letter was posted on the group's fan cafe. Rowoon announced that he would be halting his SF9 activities in order to pay attention to his acting career. SF9 is under FNC Entertainment. Youngbin is currently serving in the military. He enlisted on March 29 as an active-duty soldier.

SF9’s Youngbin shares a letter on the group's fan cafe

"Hello FANTASY, this is Youngbin. I am struggling to find the words to console you and am concerned today’s announcement hurt you. I am sorry that there isn’t more I can do to repay FANTASYs except show a better side of me. During my last military leave, I spoke with Rowoon at length. It is true that my heart is conflicted because, in the conversation, we spoke about the many things that happened during the past 7 years. But, I will continue to support Rowoon’s future out of hopes that one day, our truths will reach one another, and we can all smile brightly. As you all know, SF9 is possible thanks to FANTASY. Moving forward, I won’t forget that SF9 only exists thanks to FANTASY, and we will continue to work harder, so please look over us. Lastly, to FANTASYs that were hurt by the news, I hope your night isn’t long. Thank you, as always.”

Rowoon makes a sudden exit from SF9

This sudden news came as a surprise to SF9 fans also called FANTASY. FNC Entertainment announced that Rowoon will be exiting SF9 and the group will continue as eight members. The agency remarked that Rowoon will remain the ninth member of the group but will not be part of it. Rowoon plans on focusing on his acting career. He is currently seen playing the male lead in Destined With You alongside Jo Bo Ah. He also posted an emotional letter apologizing to the fans for the news and thanking them for all the support he has been shown.

