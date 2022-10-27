SF9’s Zuho joins Korean BL drama as a lead; Responds to haters with heartwarming words

Starstruck Based on a web novel of the same name, upcoming drama Starstruck, is the story of two friends who are each other’s support system. Being together since their childhood, Jo Yoo Jae and Seo Han Joon have leaned on each other for comfort and become confidantes, however they are also very different in real life.

SF9 member, rapper Zuho has chosen his next project and it is very exciting for all the Fantasys who can once again see him getting back to acting. Zuho will be seen taking on the role of one of the two male leads in an upcoming Korean BL drama. A man-man relationship story, the fans are definitely looking forward to him challenging something new.

Cast

Zuho was cast in the role of the school’s popular boy Jo Yoo Jae. Perfect grades, good at sports and a charming person over all, he boasts a good natured personality to top it all off. The second male lead role was up for grabs with public auditions taking place for a long time. Eventually, rookie actor Kim In Sung was chosen for the role of Seo Han Joon. Kim In Sung’s character has harbored love for his longtime friend but has never had the guts to tell him about it as he never dreamed of being together. However, one day he wishes to finally confess his crush.

Park Tae In, who has previously acted in dramas, ‘Doom at Your Service’ and ‘The Mermaid Prince’, will take on the role of Park Jin Hwan, the third angle to this storyline. Kwon San, Chae Soo Ah, and Lee Sang Min, were also confirmed to have joined the highschool show. Set to air for 8 episodes, the filming began on October 19.

Zuho

Following the announcement of the cast, Zuho received some negative comments to which the SF9 member responded by saying that everything and everyone deserves to be loved as they are precious. He further asked people to not be prejudiced and that he personally will be trying on different things in life as an actor.