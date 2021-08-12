SG Entertainment set to launch their own webtoons

New webtoons are on the way! Fans can rejoice as new webtoons are to be released by SG Entertainment. The agency will soon launch a series of webtoons starting this month under a new project. These webtoons will first be released through Patreon and Naver Webtoon in English and then in other languages like Korean, Spanish, and French for a wider audience.

Written by the Art Director of SG Entertainment, Quiandez ‘Gyu’ McAfee, the first one in the series includes a K-pop theme. ‘Kpop Company Insider’ will revolve around the real staff members of SG Entertainment set inside a fictional tale of founding the company and how they spread it to the people globally. They will release new episodes every week from the date of its first issue, August 12, via Patreon to be followed by Naver on August 19.

Further, the story of a girl group ‘Alpha Ray’ will be shown through new content released via Patreon, including the behind-the-scenes of the episodes. The webtoon’s OSTs, draft drawings, interviews, and podcasts will aim to provide a closer look at the working of SG Entertainment and its overall operations. The agency plans on creating a big interconnected universe of the girl group that the readers will be able to relate to. A real-life SG Entertainment trainee will be featuring on one of the OSTs and convey the agency’s approach to the K-pop world. Physical, as well as digital copies of the webtoon, will be released via Amazon, while the OSTs will be available for downloading online.

The Marketing Director of SG Entertainment, Yasmine Benhaddi shared, “These webtoons and the content that is attached to it represent a unique way to deliver content to fans. Our webtoon ecosystem acts to enhance our brand and our relationship with consumers. Fans can enjoy learning information about some real staff members as well as get glimpses into where SG Entertainment is planning to go into the future.”

She further added, “Lastly, thanks to our vast distribution strategy, we are allowing our consumers to make the conscious decisions on how they would like to consume our content by providing a plethora of options to view our materials.”

We look forward to all the amazing webtoons coming our way!

