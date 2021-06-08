Shadow and Bone: Jessie Mei Li's fantasy series to return for a second season on Netflix

Shadow and Bone became one of Netflix's most successful fantasy drama after the release of its first season and now it will be returning for another.

Shadow and Bone, after making a smashing debut on Netflix with its first season has now been renewed for another season. The streaming platform recently confirmed that the show will be returning for another season and will have the lead star Jessie Mei Li reprise her role. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, the second season has been commissioned for eight episodes.

It has been reported that actors Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman including Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov will reprise their roles from the first season.

The show's creator, Eric Heisserer of Arrival fame also expressed his excitement about getting renewed for another season. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo the goat."

Also, author Bardugo who serves as a producer on the show expressed her happiness about the renewal saying she is "thrilled we get to keep this adventure going."

The first season of the show managed to gain massive success making Jessie Mei Li and Archie Renaux overnight sensations. After Jessie's Alina Starkov captured the hearts of Malyen “Mal” Oretsev (Renaux) and General Kirigan aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes), fans have been busy fighting over Malina vs Darklina while shipping their favourite onscreen duo.

We bet with another season, fans can't wait to see the changing equations between these characters and what's more in store for Alina's exciting adventures. A production date for the second season is yet to be announced.

