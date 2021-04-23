Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux believes fans could learn THIS from his character as Mal

Shadow and Bone star Archie Renaux in a recent interview revealed how his character Mal has been an inspiring one and fans could learn a lot from it.

After the massive success of Leigh Bardugo's fantasy books in the Shadow and Bone series, the debut novel has now been adapted for a Netflix show and is all set to begin streaming from Friday, April 23, 2021. The show even before its release built itself a massive fan base thanks to the popularity of its literary characters. Starring Jessie Mei Li in lead as Alina Starkov, the series also stars actor Archie Renaux in the character of Starkov's best friend Mal. Recently, opening up about working on the series, Archie spoke about how Mal is an inspiring character.

Archie Renaux in an interview with Seventeen magazine, spoke about getting into the character of Mal and how he referred to the Shadow and Bone novel to prepare well. The actor also revealed how Mal is brave and inspiring in the series and how playing him also helped him. Speaking about how his Shadow and Bone role could motivate fans, he said, "I think everyone could learn a bit about his heart and courage. He has this willingness to keep going on now matter how tough times get."

For the uninitiated, Shadow and Bone, much like The Witcher and Game Of Thrones, is a fantasy genre work that revolves around Jessie Mei Lei's Alina who is a cartographer who later learns that she is Grisha, which means that she holds the power to manipulate matter at its most fundamental levels. The show is based on the first book of Bardugo's Grishaverse novels. The web series is created by Eric Heisserer who was also the screenwriter for critically acclaimed Amy Adams starrer Arrival.

