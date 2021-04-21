Shadow and Bone's Jessie Mei Li recalls how fans discovered her casting as Alina before it was made official

Actress Jessie Mei Li called Shadow and Bone fans "best detectives" after they figured out about her casting long before an official announcement.

Netflix's Shadow and Bone seems to be the new show that everyone is talking about. Based on the popular books by Leigh Bardugo, the show is being compared to the likes of Game Of Thrones when it comes to its fan following. Starring Jessie Mei Li in the lead, the series is Netflix's newest offering in the fantasy genre after Henry Cavill's The Witcher. In a recent interview with Guardian, actress Jessie Mei Li opened up about the crazy fandom of Shadow and Bone and called its fans, "the best detectives."

Jessie recalled an incident involving her casting that led her to believe that the Shadow and Bone fans were absolutely amazing at cracking codes. Speaking to Guardian, the actress who essays the role of Alina Starkov on the show revealed how her casting news broke out before its official announcement. She said, "I had been cast in maybe May 2019. At the time I had Twitter and I was following Leigh Bardugo and [showrunner] Eric Heisserer. Suddenly we were getting all these messages on Instagram, where people were saying ‘Are you playing Alina? We’ve seen that you’ve been following this person, and your dad’s following this person, what’s going on?’ I was just like, ‘Oh my Lord, how did they find us?’"

Such was the craze for the show that Jessie revealed having stan accounts even before the casting was announced. The actress has become an overnight sensation thanks to the show and has a massive fan base thanks to her character. Shadow and Bone also stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young among others.

