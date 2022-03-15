Shah Rukh Khan announces his upcoming project 'SRK+'; Salman Khan congratulates him for 'new OTT app'

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long career speaks for itself. He has many blockbusters to his credit including Don, Om Shanti Om, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following and it’s always been a treat whenever he announces his new projects. Speaking of which, Shah Rukh Khan announced his new project SRK+ today and fans are going gaga over it. Salman Khan too congratulated SRK while claiming that he is launching his new OTT app.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actor shared a photo and wrote, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” He hinted about his new project that will be launched soon. As soon as he broke the news, his fans went crazy and showered praises in the comment section. A fan wrote, “King Khan ab OTT par bhi raj karega.” Another user commented, “Wow great sir.” Some fans also dropped heart emoticons.

Actor Salman Khan too tweeted about it and wrote, “Aaj ki party meri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+.” Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap also congratulated SRK.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie will be released on January 25 next year. To note, the star cast of Pathaan went to shoot a schedule of their film in Spain in the first week of March. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie marks SRK’s return to the big screen after the 2018 film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

