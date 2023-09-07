Shah Rukh Khan fan grooves to song Chaleya as he proposes to girlfriend at Jawan FDFS; Watch

It is just the first day of the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan, and the fever seems to have taken over the entire nation already. The buzz was already sky-high with the advance tickets surpassing the record of Badshah Khan’s last release, Pathaan. The superstar SRK is seen doing hardcore action in the film, although he's rightly called the ‘King of Romance’. Be it any SRK performance, his charm as a romantic hero never fades away. Even the younger generation follows and imitates his cute ways to woo their girl. Proof of the same has gone viral on the internet too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan dances to ‘Chaleya’ while proposing to his girlfriend

A video has been going viral on the internet in which a young boy can be seen dancing inside a theatre hall on the first day first show of the film as the super hit track from Jawan, Chaleya is being played on the 70 mm screen. Wooing his girlfriend, the young boy matches the step with King Khan as he proposes to his girlfriend. The video is said to be from Mumbai. HAVE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO:

Internet users react

The video seems to have taken the internet by storm. While several fans in the comments section called it the ‘King Khan Effect’, many others showered their love with red heart and heart eyes emojis.

Several fans hailing the movie filled the comments section with appreciation for the movie. A fan wrote, “Bhai movie dekh k dil khush ho gya, gala baith gya mera what a double role mind blowing excellent superb, Kisan k liye bhi h” Another commented, “This is called madness for our king khan.”

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the much-buzzed Jawan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Priyamani, Girika Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Ridhi Dogra amongst others in the pivotal roles. The film, after painting the town red, was finally released today September 7 on the holy occasion of Janmashtami. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is worth appalling that Jawan closed its advance bookings in the three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis- with 5,57,000 tickets on the opening day alone, topping his last release, Pathaan, which had sold 5.56,000 tickets in the three chains for the opening day.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Will Shah Rukh Khan comeback with Jawan 2?