Shah Rukh Khan makes special plans with Ram Charan-Thalapathy Vijay & thanks them for Pathaan Trailer release

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan trailer is out and not just in Hindi but in South languages as well. Apart from good responses from the audiences, what caught the big attention of the trailer is Thalapathy Vijay released in Tamil, and Ram Charan in Telugu. The two actors took to their respective social media handles and shared the Pathaan trailer. Thankful for their help, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked Vijay and Ram Charan with special notes. While he made yummy meal plans with the Varisu actor, the Badshah urged the RRR actor to let him touch the Oscars awards once he gets it to India. The best thing about these tweets is that SRK also wrote in Tamil and Telugu.

Usually, Vijay stays away from social media and hardly tweets about other films or stars. For Shah Rukh, he made an exception. Shah Rukh Khan thanked him and penned a sweet note for him. He wrote, 'Thank you my friend @actorvijay You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon. Mikka Nandri Nanba! Idhanala Dhaan Neenga Thalapathy koodiya viraivil oru arumaiyana virunthil santhipom. Love you (sic)." Shah Rukh Khan also thanked Ram Charan for the trailer release and wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema." The RRR actor replied to SRK's tweet and wrote, "Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema." Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's tweets for Vijay and Ram Charan here:

