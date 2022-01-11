Shah Rukh Khan rules Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein; Tahir Raj Bhasin says ‘Impossible to not be actor’s fan’

As the name suggests, the OTT series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is influenced hugely by Shah Rukh Khan according to its cast members Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anchal Singh. In a chit-chat with PTI, the cast said that throwbacks to the filmography of Khan, including movies like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om come from the respect they have for him. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is set in the fictional town of Onkara that follows a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, played by Bhasin.

In the interview, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “It is impossible not to be a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan. There is superstardom and then there’s Shah Rukh Khan. He no longer represents the superstar, he is an institution of someone who has a dream and puts in everything to make it. It was superb to know that there was SRK trivia thrown into the series.” He added, “It is applicable too because the series is very pulpy Bollywood. It has throwbacks to the ’90s purely in terms of the theme: there is passionate romance and revenge. There’s a character arc where an ordinary man faces extraordinary circumstances.”

Shweta Tripathi who was also seen in Mirzapur said, “He has shown us all shades of romance. I think that’s the beauty about being an artiste and the kind of person that he is… That’s what I love about cinema that influences your daily life. Entertainment is a major chunk of this but there is so much more. Films break all barriers like caste, religion, etc, as it only boils down to emotions.”

The psychological drama Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will release on January 14, 2022 on Netflix.

