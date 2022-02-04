Shah Rukh Khan’s Love Hostel starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra & Bobby Deol to release on February 25

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainement announced its collaboration with Zee5 to bring Love Hostel starring Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra fans could not keep their calm. Everyone has been waiting to hear when will the film be released. But, today finally the wait of the audiences is over as the release date of Love Hostel has been announced. Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, the film will be released on the OTT platform on February 25.

Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple (Vikrant and Sanya), being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairy-tale ending. Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel is tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. Director, Shanker Raman said, “Love hostel is at its core a “love on the run” film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew. Along with Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and ZEE5 backing it, I am certain Love Hostel will thrill our audience with its exciting content”.

Manish Mundra, Producer, Drishyam Films, said, “We are happy and excited for my second collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment after Kaamyaab. Together with Red Chillies, we have strived to bring the best of Indian cinema to the forefront and it's always a pleasure joining hands with them. With Love Hostel, I am thrilled to bring a new-age commercial kind of cinema, which is still story-driven, to the Indian cinema landscape. The plot and script of the film is compelling and is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats! We have an excellent ensemble star cast with Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey and they have done a stellar job in their respective roles. We cannot wait for the audience to watch the film!”

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. Love Hostel will premiere in February on ZEE5.

