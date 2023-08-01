Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan opts for easy-breezy strappy dress as she chills in Goa with cousins

Starkid Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’ s The Archies this year, is currently enjoying her vacation in Goa with cousins Alia and Namrata Chibba. Even before the release of her upcoming project, the starkid has gathered a huge fan following and all the love and support.

Suhana Khan in Goa; photos of her in fashionable outfits go viral

The 23-year-old starkid, who was recently appointed as one of the brand ambassadors for Maybelline India, is on a vacation with cousins Alia and Namrata Chibba. As her photos and videos go viral on social media, she is seen wearing elegant yet fashionable outfits along with silver hoops and beachy curls. In fact, the upcoming star took to Instagram stories to share glimpses from her time in Goa. Have a look:

The Archies: Suhana Khan’s debut project

Zoya Akhtar, who is known for her recent web-series Made In Heaven, will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan along with Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. In fact, during the event of TUDUM in Brazil, the cast of the project shared a glimpse of the film’s teaser. Suhana even took to Instagram and shared a throwback reel of their beautiful and memorable trip to Sao Paulo. The reel featured Suhana along with her co-actors, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot. Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan shows support to the Archie’s team

While the film is expected to release later this year, Shah Rukh Khan gave a shout-out to his daughter on Instagram and re-shared the teaser of The Archies. The Pathaan actor wrote, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.” Have a look:

Apart from this, the Badshah of Bollywood is quite active on social media and has been promoting his daughter’s debut film in every possible manner.