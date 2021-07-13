Shahid Kapoor begins shooting his web show in Mumbai with Raj and DK for a 40 day schedule?

Actor Shahid Kapoor shot for the previous two schedules of his debut web show in Goa. Reportedly, now, he will begin shooting in Mumbai for the Raj and Krishna DK's web series.

Fans of Shahid Kapoor have been excited for a while now about his digital debut with creators of The Family Man 2, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Earlier, the two shooting schedules of the web series, which also stars South star Raashi Khanna, took Shahid to Goa. Now, as per a recent report of a daily, Shahid apparently has kicked off the Mumbai shooting schedule of the web show. Not just this, as per the report, Shahid may continue to shoot in Mumbai for the next 40 days.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Shahid has apparently begun filming his web series 3 days ago at Film City in Mumbai witH Raj and DK. Reportedly, a set of huge and busy markets has been made in Film City, Goregaon for the shoot with the Kabir Singh actor. Not just this, the report had a source revealing that Shahid may also shoot at various locations in Mumbai over the next 40 days. The report also stated that the makers intended to complete the shoot of the show by June. But, it claimed that a second wave hit and the shoot was delayed.

A source told the daily, "Since the past three days, Raj-DK have been filming crucial sequences at Film City, Goregaon with the leading man (Shahid Kapoor). A set of a huge, bustling market has been created at the venue. The creators will also shoot at various locations across Mumbai for the next 40 days." The source also told the daily that the makers have an international shoot schedule in mind for the web show after which they will call it a wrap. Reportedly, the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

If the report by the daily turns out to be true, then fans of Shahid may get to see him shoot in the city over the next 40 days. While Shahid was in Goa for the shoot, he kept dropping glimpses from the sets with Raashi and directors Raj and DK. On the last day of the Goa schedule, Shahid had shared a fun video with the team too and left netizens laughing. Meanwhile, apart from the web series debut, Shahid will also be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is helmed by Gautham Tinnanuri and produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

