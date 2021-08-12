Shahid Kapoor gives ‘Kabir Singh’ vibes as he shares a BTS pic of Raashi Khanna hugging their director

Shahid Kapoor grabbed a lot of attention when he was seen playing the role of Kabir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial in 2019. The movie was a blockbuster and his intense look and stupendous performance had won millions of hearts. Amid this, the Jab We Met actor’s recent Instagram story is making heads turn as he was seen shelling out major Kabir Singh vibes once again, but this time on the sets of his upcoming digital debut with Raj and DK directorial opposite Raashi Khanna.

Shahid shared a BTS pic from this yet to titled project and wherein Raashi was seen hugging the director while the actor was over. In the pic, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was seen wearing a light blue coloured t-shirt and completed his look with a black mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. He had an intense look on his face as he looked into the camera and he was dishing out major Kabir Singh vibes, isn’t it?. Shahid captioned the image as, “No caption needed”. To this, Raashi replied saying, "It’s ok @shahidkapoor. They love you too! @rajanddk"

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post here:

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama which had featured Nani in the lead. While Jersey will feature Shahid essaying the role of a cricketer for the first time on the big screen, the movie will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role.

