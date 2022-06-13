Shahid Kapoor says he asked Raj & DK if they had a show for him after watching The Family Man 2

Shahid Kapoor has established himself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since his debut almost 2 decades back, Shahid has experimented with a lot of different roles and genres in movies. He has delivered memorable performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, Kabir Singh, and more. Moreover, he has earned fans’ love and critical acclaim for the same. Well, now, the Jersey actor is all set to make his debut in the streaming space. Yes, Shahid has a web series in the pipeline for him. In a recent chat, he opened up about the same.

In a conversation with The Hindustan Times, Shahid shared that he is excited to debut again, this time in the digital space with Raj & DK's Farzi. The actor said, “That too in a different format altogether, where people will see me in over eight-nine episodes. I had loved Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. They called me for a film, I asked if they had a show for me. They went ‘really?’, and I said yes! It’s exciting to collaborate with people who are at the top of their game, and in India they are the best of the best.”

When asked if he thinks well-deserving movies are losing their charm because of the play-pause culture gaining momentum and popularity, he denied and said that it all depends on the nature of the content, the format, and the platform it is shown on.

Talking about finally making his debut on the OTT platform, at an event recently, Shahid Kapoor said that he kept telling his directors that he is nervous to debut on OTT. “It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it.”

Apart from Shahid, the show will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra among others.

